Republic Day 2023: Want to see Republic Day parade live? Know all about tickets registration and events detail | File Image

The Republic Day is the celebration of the day on which the Constitution of India came into effect, that is on January 26, 1950. The day features spectacular military and cultural pageantry in New Delhi. The show on Kartavya path is stunning and the visuals from the ground are grand as the armed forces personnel march in an elaborate display of military power.

To visit the parade grounds on Republic Day, tickets need to be bought online. Even to watch the live streaming, you need to register online first.

Know how you can book tickets to enjoy the Republic day parade on January 26th:

There are around 32,000 tickets for the 74th Republic Day parade on January 26 to be sold. You can buy the tickets online at the website www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. Daily quota of tickets open daily at 9 am. Car parking labels will also be issued through this website. Prices range from Rs 20 to Rs 500 depending on the event and ticket type.

Follow the steps below to register for Republic Day 2023 Parade tickets:

Sign up at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in to buy tickets by registering your account. Enter details such as their name, father/husband's name, date of birth, mobile number and permanent address. Enter OTP sent on the mobile phone.

Select the event you want to attend. The events are: FDR - Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, Rehearsal - Beating the Retreat, Beating the Retreat - FDR and Beating the Retreat Ceremony. The website will show you the types and number of tickets available on a particular day and their respective prices and enclosures.

Enter details for each attendee and upload an ID proof. A maximum of 10 tickets can be booked using one contact number/account.

Proceed to payment and your tickets will be booked. All tickets will have a unique QR code that authorities will scan at the parade's venue.