India Art Fair 2023: Date, venue and all you need to know about the fair

The India Art Fair, the premier venue displaying modern and contemporary art from India and South Asia, is held at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi from February 9-12, 2023. The event, which is organised in collaboration with BMW India and places the voices of artists at its core, will feature 85 exhibitors, including 71 galleries and 14 organisations.

India Art Fair 2023 is set to include some of India's most important contemporary art galleries presenting established names and promising young talents.

Some of the top Indian contemporary galleries exhibiting includes Vadehra Art Gallery, Gallery Espace (New Delhi), Project 88 (Mumbai), Gallery Art Exposure (Kolkata), Experimenter (Kolkata/ Mumbai), Vida Heydari Contemporary (Pune), Archer Art Gallery (Ahmedabad) and Kalakriti Art Gallery (Hyderabad) and many others. There will also be modern master galleries and new gallery participants presenting emerging and mid-career artists and solo presentations.

The platform section will showcase the rich artistic traditions of India through the works of contemporary masters of traditional arts, from Warli (Vayeda brothers), Gond (Dhavat Singh), Madhubani (A.K. Jha and Padma Shri Baua Devi), Pattachitra (Prakash Chandra), Kalamkari art (S. Srinivas Rao), Bhil traditions (Padma Shri awardee Bhuri Bai) and Chamba Rumal (Charu Centre run by DCC) amongst others.

Artist, poet and writer Gaurav Ogale will invite audiences to explore the extraordinary biographies of ordinary people through an audio-visual book anthology series 'Bestsellers' ; and multidisciplinary artist Varun Desai will create an immersive projection room giving a glimpse of the future, one that fuses artificial intelligence and human consciousness.

The 'Outdoor Art Projects' at the fair will include: Parag Tandel's thought-provoking sculptural installation of the seven small islands that constituted Mumbai before it grew into the mega metropolis, a monumental marble dust sculpture resembling a pelvic bone by Prashant Pandey that references the marvellous moment of the birth of life supported by Gallery Maskara, Mumbai amongst others.

India Art Fair will publish an all-women led poster zine titled 'Fire in the Belly' for the 2023 edition championing the voices of eight artists and creative powerhouses, including Anikesa Dhing, Aravani Art Project, Aqui Thami, Dhruvi Acharya, Meena Kandasamy, Rithika Pandey, Shilpa Gupta and Zeenat Kulavoor, each sharing their dreams, hopes, prayers and wisdom for an equal world.