Delhi This Weekend: Pottery Workshops, Mika Singh's Concert, Comedy Shows And Much More

Planning your weekend can be a hard task as there are a lot of things to do around you. Don't get confused anymore, as we have listed some of the best events happening this weekend in Delhi. There are some of the best museum days, concerts, arts, and much more you can explore. From learning and laughing, you can make the best memories with your loved one this week in Delhi.

Scholar Safari- Teens Heritage Walk

Walk through the walls of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hamyun's Tomb in Delhi. Learn about the history of the Mughal Empire and look at the amazing architecture in fun. Not just that, but enjoy an ongoing photography exhibition, "Raghu Rai- A Thousand Lives". Take your friends or family and visit to experience one of the best architecture in India, where there is artwork, intricate carving and much more.

When: April 27th, 2024 | 8:30 AM - 12 PM

Where: Humayun's Tomb Ticket Counter and Entrance, Delhi

Mika Singh Live

Get ready to experience the electrifying performance of your favourite singer, Mika Singh. Dance to amazing beat and some of his supper hit songs in Delhi. Take your friends or Mika fans to enjoy the best concert this weekend in Delhi. There is non-stop entertainment and joy waiting for you!

When: April 27th, 2024 | 7:30 PM

Where: Sutra Gastropub, Noida

Copyist Workshop

Did you know copyists existed? Well, it is an art where people draw and paint while depicting the exact image you want. The easier the copying sound, the harder it is. For you to learn the art of copying, a Copyist workshop is here at the "Mirror/Maze: Echoes of Song, space, spectre" exhibition" to teach you the art of drawing with balancing shows, light, and texture.

When: April 27th - April 28th

Where: KNMA Art & Craft Museum, Noida

Vivre Potterama

After a busy and hectic weekend, we just need a peaceful and therapeutic time with ourselves. What better than engaging in an art activity or playing with some clay? Engage in Pottery! Where you'll be guided by a professional artist and learn the art of clay. Vivre Potterama promises to teach you two types of pottery, Wheel and Hand modelling. Wait no more and book your weekend for a fun activity where you can munch on your favourite food and learn the art.

When: April 28th, 2024 | 4 PM

Where: Cafe Delhi Heights IKIGAI, Delhi

With Love, Jaspreet

Laughter is the best medicine, and as the phrase suggests, it's indeed the best thing. Laughing brings us joy and happiness, and what's better than comedy shows that give us unlimited jokes to laugh at? To fill your night with laughter and joy, standup comedy artist Jaspreet is bringing his comedy show "With Love, Jaspreet" to Delhi. Have a great weekend with your friends and family with uncontrollable laughter.

When: April 28th, 2024 | 5 PM

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall Delhi

