Bladder Cancer Awareness Day 2024: Symptoms To Look Out For

By: Rahul M | May 06, 2024
Bladder Cancer Awareness Day is observed on May 7. The day aims to educate people about this cancer and spread awareness.
Canva
Bladder Cancer is a common type of cancer that begins in the bladder cells. Bladder is an organ in your lower abdomen that stores urine.
Bladder Cancer is detectable at early stages. Blood in urine, where urine appears to be red or dark brown coloured might be a sign of Bladder Cancer.
Canva
Frequent Urination is also a sign of bladder cancer. If you unable to control your urination, you should get your tests done and see a doctor
Lower back pain is another symptom to look out for. If your lower back pain stays consistent, it might be time to see a doctor.
If passing urine gives you a painful sensation, it might not be an infection. Make sure you get your tests done for bladder cancer.
Bladder Cancer is mostly observed in men. Smoking, increasing age, genetics, previous cancer treatment could be some of the risk factors involved in development of bladder cancer.