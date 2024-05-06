IN PICS: These 7 Charming Places In Uttarakhand's Auli Will Mesmerise You

By: Rahul M | May 06, 2024
Uttarakhand is one of the most popular destinations in India. If you want to explore the state, don't miss out on Auli. The small town holds many beauties in its hearts and Gorson Bugyal is one of the majestic places for trekking.
Among the many attractions in Auli is the Chenab Lake, a serene artificial lake that not only adds to the town's scenic beauty but also serves as a crucial water source for the local villagers.
The Temple is home to Lord Shiva. The sacred monument is located on the outskirts of Auli.
Auli Ropeway is another tourist destination in the town. The cable car provides a breathtaking view of the Himalayas and its allies.
Kwani Bugyal is another famous destination for treeking, like Gurso Bugyal. The place is surrounded by mountains and hills.
Narsingh Devta Temple, also known as Narsingh Badri, is an important spiritual site in Joshimath. Located on the outskirts of Auli, it holds a special place in the hearts of the locals, reflecting the region's rich cultural heritage.
Rudraprayag is a sacred place with many spiritual attractions. It is located in Rudraprayag town, 120 km from Auli.
