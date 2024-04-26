IN PICS: 7 Places In Wardha You Should Visit In 2024

By: Rahul M | April 26, 2024

Vishwa Shanti Stupa, a sacred white monument, stands as a beacon of peace in Wardha. Its serene ambiance and spiritual significance make it a must-visit attraction in Maharashtra.

X/kmohankar

For nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts, Bor Wildlife Sanctuary is a paradise. This sanctuary, nestled amidst lush greenery, is home to a diverse range of animals and birds.

X/Saevus Wildlife

Bapu Kuti is dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi because it was his residence. It is another of the most visited places in Wardha.

X/Amal Chandra

Laxminarayan Temple is located in the heart of Wardha and is home to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu.

Jamnalal Balaj Founndation

Magan Sangrahalaya is one of the famous museums in Wardha and is dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

X/MAHA INFO CENTRE

Mahakali Temple is located near Mahakali dam. It is considered one of the best temples near Wardha. During Navratri and other festivals, the temple gets crowded.

Tripadvisor

Girad Dargah is a tomb of Shaikh Farid baba located on the outskirts of Wardha in Maharashtra.

WardhaPolice