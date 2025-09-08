BJP MP Tejaswi Surya Faces Milind Soman In Viral 'Push-Up Challenge' At Namo Yuva Run In New Delhi; WATCH | Instagram @arunsharmaht

New Delhi: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Actor-model Milind Soman participated in a push-up challenge during Namo Yuva Run hosted at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday, September 7. The 59-year-old actor and model, Milind Soman, was invited as a special guest for the event. The young BJP MP faced off against Soman in a push-up challenge live on the stage in front of the crowd. The visuals from the event are going viral on the Internet.

In the now viral video shared by @ANI on X, BJP MP Surya, along with other accompanists, can be seen indulging in the push-up challenge along with Milind Soman. Video shows them doing push-ups firmly while the counts, while cheering for them. The duo does 30 push-ups in total. Milind Soman, who is known for his fitness, can be seen casually while doing push-ups as if it's just a routine for him, while even MP Tejaswi Surya does a commendable job but struggles near the end.

WATCH VIDEO:

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Actor-model Milind Soman participate in a 'push-up challenge' during the launch of BJYM's 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign. https://t.co/zMBXWdxsOu pic.twitter.com/Q96ZaERLkK — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2025

Surya reshared the glimpses of the push-up challenge on his Instagram handle. The caption of the post reads, "Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President @tejasvisurya right, and Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast @milindrunning perform push-ups during the launch of ‘Namo Yuva Run-For a Nasha Mukt Bharat’, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi."

Tejaswi Surya, along with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, launches the BJYM's (BJP Yuva Morcha) 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign. On the other hand, Milind Soman has been announced as the Ambassador of this campaign.

ANI shared on X, "BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launch the BJYM's 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign. Actor-model Milind Soman has been announced as the Ambassador of this campaign."