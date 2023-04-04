 Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; triggers meme fest on Twitter
Delhi NCR witnessed heavy rainfall on April 4, Tuesday causing a dip in temperature, and waterlogging at several places; which triggered meme fest on Twitter

Updated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Delhi and its neighboring areas, including Ghaziabad, witnessed heavy rainfall on April 4, Tuesday causing a dip in temperature, and waterlogging at several places.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places occurred over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR including Gannaur, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Baraut, Shikarpur, Khurja. Unpredictable rainfall during this time of the year and triggered a meme fest on Twitter.

Look at the funny memes that were shared by the Twitter users:

According to IMD, rain is also predicted in Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura (U.P.) Deeg (Rajasthan).

Suggesting an impact due to rain, thunderstorm, hail and lightning over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas, IMD suggested, "Water logging in low-lying areas. Traffic congestion and slippery roads due to rain. Hail may injure people and cattle in open places."

