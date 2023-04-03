Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Know all about the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 03, 2023
Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the founder of Jainism or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism
Mahavir believed in ahimsa or non-violence, satya (truth), asteya (non-stealing), brahmacharya (chastity) and aparigraha (non-attachment)
It was on the 13th day of waxing moon in the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar, that Mahavir was born in Kundalagrama in Bihar; to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala
His birth date is debatable. Swetambar Jains, believe that he was born in 599 BC, while the Digambar Jains believe that he took birth in 615 BC
When he was 30 years old, Mahavir renounced his crown, abandoned all his worldly possessions in search of a spiritual path
He spent 12 years in exile as an ascetic, away from all worldly pleasures and meditated and led an austere life before attaining ‘Kevala Jnana’ or omniscience hence, was also called 'Sage Vardhamana'
Mahavir’s teachings were put together by his main disciple, Indrabhuti Gautama. Seeking truth and spiritual freedom, he attained enlightenment (Nirvana) at the age of 72
