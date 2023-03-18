Chaitra Navratri 2023: Nine forms of Maa Durga and their Significance

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 18, 2023
Maa Shailaputri: It is believed that in her previous incarnation, she was Sati, daughter of King Daksha. Also known as 'the daughter of Himalayas', wife of Lord Shiva and mother of Kartikeya and Ganesha. She is considered to be the provider of fortune, prosperity and spiritual awakening
Maa Brahmacharini: is worshipped on the second day of Navratri. The lotuses attached to her body symbolize knowledge, and the white saree represents purity. By worshipping her, virtues such as penance, renunciation, dispassion and restraint improve inherently
Maa Chandraghanta: is also known as the 'destroyer of demons'. She is the symbol of fearlessness and courage
Maa Kushmanda: is believed to have created the entire Brahmanda. She is believed to bestow people with good health and wealth
Maa Skandamata: The fifth avatar of Maa Durga is known for bestowing devotees with salvation, power, prosperity and treasures
Maa Katyayani: Known as 'the slayer of demon Mahishashura', the sixth avatar of Maa Durga is believed to have been created by the combined energies of all the Gods. She symbolizes intelligence and peace
Maa Kalaratri: is one of the fiercest forms of Maa Durga and is known to slay all kinds of demons, ghosts, evil spirits and negative energies. She is considered to be the one who rescues from troubles
Maa Mahagauri: According to Hindu mythology, Maa Mahagauri is believed to bestow her devotees with prosperity and good health
Maa Siddhidhatri: is worshipped on the last day of Chaitra Navratri. She blesses her devotees with wisdom and knowledge
