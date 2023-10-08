It's The Time For Garba! Top Venues In Mumbai To Look For Enjoying Navratri Utsav 2023

It's The Time For Garba! Top Venues In Mumbai To Look For Navratri Utsav 2023 |

Navratri celebrations start on October 15, the first day of Navratri. With only a few days left for your much-awaited Navratri festival, you definitely, don't want to miss the bus to be a part of the best Navratri celebrations where you can enjoy doing Garba on your favourite songs. We thought of helping you by creating a listicle of top venues that you can look for during this Navratri festival by booking tickets online and reserving your slots.

Take a look:

Rangilo Re- Utsav Gujarat| Navratri 2023 With Parthiv Gohil

Rangilo Re is a Garba event where you can enjoy the traditional Navratri in an indoor, air-conditioned Utsav which can accommodate 16,000 dandiya lovers.

The venue has facilities like ample parking space and delicious food would be available. What more you can ask for, your very own Parthiv Gohil, the talented singer who can compel anybody to move to the dandiya beats.

When: October 15-23, 7 pm onwards

Where: Nesco Center, Goregaon (E)

Price: ₹600 Onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Rangratri Dandiya Nights With Kinjal Dave In Mumbai

Rangratri-Dandiya Nights with Kinjal Dave will be an event which will also be graced by various film and television stars. Kinjal Dave is one of the most celebrated Gujarati vocalists who has been performing in Australia, Canada, and the US, is now coming to Mumbai in Borivali.

The venue also has made arrangements for the people directly coming from offices for changing rooms along with locker facilities to keep bags, do make-up and hair at the venue.

The huge venue has a specially designed wooden platform for comfortable movement to groove to the beats of garba.

When: October 15-24

October 15-20: 6 pm to 10 pm

October 21-23: 6 pm to 12 am

October 24th: 6 pm to 10 pm

Where: Kutchi Ground, Borivali (W)

Price: ₹499 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

The Great Indian Dandiya Festival 2023

The Great Indian Dandiya Festival will showcase the rich cultural diversity from across the country including West India, North-West India, East India, and South-East India with its own unique traditions, music, dance forms, and vibrant cultural expressions.

When: October 20-24, 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Jio World Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Price: ₹699 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Navratri Utsav With Falguni Pathak 2023

The 'Queen Of Garba', Falguni Pathak is back with Navratri Utsav where you can dance to her tunes and experience a breath-taking Navratri. You get to play Navratri on one of the playgrounds with mega stage and sound.

When: October 15- 24, 7 pm onwards

Where: Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex, Borivali (W)

Price: ₹499 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Raas Garba 2023

Raas Garba is expected to witness a footfall of around 1200-1500 people attending the event including celebrities and politicians. You can groove to the beats of traditional Gujarati band and singers.

When: October 15- 24, 7 pm to 1 am

Where: Panchratna Lawn's, Charni Road (E), Opera House, Girgaon

Price: ₹500 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

