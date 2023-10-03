Mumbai: Garba, Football, Comedy & Much More; 5 Things To Do This Weekend | FPJ

Weekend mood! October is a festive month with Navratri and Durga Puja coming up later this month. People who are desperately waiting to play Garba can do so, this weekend while football enthusiasts can watch a spine-chilling match. You can go for a good standup comedy or enjoy a fun play. Shopaholics can go to a night market and have a gala time.

Take a look:

Night Market at Jio World Drive

You get to shop from a range of homegrown labels across lifestyle, accessories, and apparel while you enjoy live music performances along with curated scrumptious bites and crafty cocktails. There are fun activities like face painting, bracelet making and more.

When: October 7, 8 pm

Where: Jio World Drive

Price: Free entry

Dandiya By The Bay

Dandiya By The Bay | Instagram- Naitik Nagda

To feel the Navratri fever, you can participate in the vibrant traditions of the festival by enjoying Dandiya, and Garba in the heart of South Mumbai.

Naitik Nagda will lead the festivities to ensure an unforgettable night of music, dance, and cultural fusion.

When: October 7, 7 pm

Where: Bayview Lawns, Mazgaon

Price: ₹ 750

Tickets can be booked online

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Football Match

Mumbai City FC won the Indian Super League last season and now they will take the finest take on the top football clubs in India at the Mumbai Football Arena to defend their ISL title against the best teams and players in Indian football.

When: October 8, 8 pm

Where: Mumbai Football Arena: Andheri West

Price: ₹199 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Standup Comedy by Rahul Subramanian

If you love to laugh and simply want to chillax this weekend, you can go for a standup comedy show. After the success of his first stand-up special 'Kal Main Udega' and crowd work special 'Rahul Talks To People', Rahul Subramanian is back with his brand new stand-up comedy show 'Who Are You?'

When: October 7, 8 pm

Where: Birla Matoshree Sabhagriha, No. 19, Marine Lines

Price: ₹799 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Play- The Siddhus of Upper Juhu

Balvinder Siddhu is a 50-year-old affluent financial executive residing on the 14th floor of Sea View Towers, a contemporary high-rise in Upper Juhu, Mumbai, along with his Parsi wife, Behroze. Despite investing their entire life savings in their 2.5 BHK flat, they constantly face numerous civil and civic issues.

When: Oct 7, 7 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Price: ₹500 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

