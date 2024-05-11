'Most Dangerous Flyover For Motorists': Thane Woman Slams TMC & MMRDA For Poor State Of Waghbil Flyover; Netizens React

Thane: The poor state of city roads are one of the major reasons behind road accidents. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), a woman slammed the Thane Municipal Corporation and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority over the poor state of the Waghbil Flyover in Thane.

X User Shares Pictures Of Uneven Roads

Sneha, an X user and an activist from Thane, as per her profile information, shared pictures of the Waghbil flyover on her account and termed it as the most dangerous flyover for motorists in Thane. One can see uneven an concretised road with motorists and bikers plying carefully in the picture.

Dear @TMCaTweetAway @MMRDAOfficial you both made Waghbil Flyover the most dangerous Flyover for Motorists in Thane. See the dangerous uneven roads here ! Shame on you both for playing with lives of Thane Citizens. #thane #mumbai pic.twitter.com/FIFeqlCxBp — Sneha (@QueenofThane) May 11, 2024

"Dear @TMCaTweetAway @MMRDAOfficial you both made Waghbil Flyover the most dangerous Flyover for Motorists in Thane. See the dangerous uneven roads here ! Shame on you both for playing with lives of Thane Citizens," read the caption of Sneha's post on X.

Her concerns were voiced by fellow X users who reacted and commented on her post joining her in criticising the civic officials. "This since long time, thane is village for @TMCaTweetAway and authorities," said a user.

This since long time, thane is village for @TMCaTweetAway and authorities. — Pratik Thakkar❄ (@CAPratikThakkar) May 11, 2024

Worst road award goes to Waghbil flyover — Risshi C SSharma (@RisshiC) May 11, 2024

"Worst road award goes to Waghbil flyover," commented another X user.

Claiming negligence by civic authorities since many years, a user commented, "Its uneven ! i am seeing it since 3 years back , no one is bothered ! where are the respective authorities ? why we need to awake them for every small small issues ! can't they be proactive ? doesn't they collect taxes & development charges , where the money goes ?"

Its uneven ! i am seeing it since 3 years back , no one is bothered ! where are the respective authorities ? why we need to awake them for every small small issues ! can't they be proactive ? doesn't they collect taxes & development charges , where the money goes ? 🤔 — Narendra Rawat (@rawatnaren) May 11, 2024

Just another month & monsoon season starts. Most of Thane is still dug up. Another year of accidents & deaths loom large for public. God bless us. Govt failed us. — ケンタウロス (@JitAdh) May 11, 2024

"Just another month & monsoon season starts. Most of Thane is still dug up. Another year of accidents & deaths loom large for public. God bless us. Govt failed us," said a user raising concern about the matter.