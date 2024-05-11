Uttarakhand Viral Video: Massive Rush Seen Near Yamunotri; Devotees Arrive In Large Numbers, Wait For Hours On Hillside Path |

Uttarakhand: The Char Dham Yatra, an auspicious pilgrimage that includes Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, experienced a surge in devotees, resulting in overcrowding along the hilly path leading to Uttarakhand's Yamunotri temple. This rush occurred shortly after the temple's doors were opened to devotees, marking the beginning of the pilgrimage season after the winter closure.

A video of the pilgrimage has surfaced on the internet showing massive rush of devotees queued up along the hilly pathways. The video showed dangerous scenes with a huge rush of people standing very close to each other on the hilly slopes and unfinished routes.

According to news reports, devotees endured long queues, some for more than two hours, highlighting concerns about safety and crowd management. Despite the anticipation and significance of the auspicious occasion, inadequate arrangements by authorities led to frustration among pilgrims.

Chardham Yatra Begins

The Chardham Yatra commenced with the opening of the doors of Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri temples on Akshaya Tritiya. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his wife and other dignitaries, attended the opening ceremonies, expressing prayers and welcoming devotees.

Devotees witnessed the ceremonial opening of Kedarnath's portals, with special prayers offered for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging his role in the temple's reconstruction. The presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife added to the ceremonial atmosphere.

Preparations At Opening Ceremonies

The opening ceremonies were marked by traditional rituals, including devotional tunes played by the Army's Grenadier Regiment, adding a sense of solemnity and reverence to the occasion. The temples were adorned with floral decorations, symbolising devotion and celebration.

In a gesture of reverence, a helicopter showered flowers on pilgrims gathered at the shrine, enhancing the spiritual ambience of the event. The chanting of 'Jai Maa Yamuna' echoed through the temple premises as the doors of Yamunotri Dham were opened, displaying the devotion and fervor of the devotees.

Despite the joyous ceremonies, the overcrowding at Yamunotri highlights the need for improved infrastructure and crowd management strategies to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims.