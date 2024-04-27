Preparations Begin For Annual Haj Pilgrimage, First-Time Travelers Begin Their Training For Haj Journey

Haj pilgrimage | File Photo

With the annual Haj to the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina set to be held between June 14 and 19 approximately, community groups and government organisations that facilitate the pilgrimage have started training those who have been selected for the journey.

The pilgrimage is one of the obligatory duties of a Muslim and this year, 1.75 lakh will undertake the journey from India, a majority of whom will be first-time air travelers with no knowledge of immigration procedures. Community groups are stepping in to prepare the pilgrims for the trip, which will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for most. According to those who are following the progress, there have been communications between the Indian and Saudi Arabian governments on the possibility of increasing the quota community groups in Mumbai want the quota of 2.25 lakh.

Empowering Pilgrims: Training Workshops Prepare Haj Travelers For International Journey

Trainers from the Haj Committee of India and the Maharashtra State Haj Committees, which are government organisations that facilitate the pilgrimage, started a three-day workshop from Friday in central Mumbai. The Sunni Dawate Islami, a community group, will be holding similar camps. At these workshops, pilgrims learn about the dos and don’ts of international travel. They are informed about items prohibited in the luggage, documents needed for travel, immigration procedures, and travel etiquette.

“Between 80 to 90% of them are travelling abroad for the first time. In case of those travelling through the Haj Committees, this percentage is higher. Many of them are senior citizens who may not be familiar with immigration procedures,” said Shams Chowdhury of the Haj Pilgrims Social Welfare Group, which organises such workshops.

“Besides the pilgrims are also India’s ambassadors and how they conduct the journey has a bearing on the country’s image,” Shams said, adding that pilgrims from Indonesia, which is the country with the largest Muslim population in the world sends the biggest contingent of pilgrims, are reputed to the best behaved because of the training they receive before they embark on the journey.

Training and Guidance for Haj Pilgrims: Etiquette, Crowd Behavior And Practical Tips

Pilgrims are taught about crowd behaviour at choke points during the journey and not to argue or shout at immigration officials and fellow travellers. Many of them also get advice on how to use toilet facilities on the aircraft and at the pilgrimage sites.

The Haj Committee of India has also released a series of videos with information and instructions for the pilgrimage. The fee for a Haj Committee-assisted is s estimated to be between Rs3.2 and Rs3.3 lakh.