 'Congress Is Strengthening Its Grip In The Country,' Says Shashi Tharoor
'Congress Is Strengthening Its Grip In The Country,' Says Shashi Tharoor

When asked if his political future hinges on electoral success, Shashi Tharoor quipped, "Doesn't everyone's?"

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 02:34 AM IST
article-image
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | X Image

Mr. Sriprakash Menon’s Q and A session with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Excerpts

Q: You are an experienced leader and well-read person, but your role in Congress is minimal.

A: I am a member of the Congress Working Committee, one of the twenty-three full-time members among the million-plus Congress Party members. Additionally, I served on the All India Congress Committee’s Manifesto Committee for 2024, contributing significantly to shaping Congress’s vision for a democratic, pluralist, and egalitarian India.

Q: Is your party losing grip over the country’s political system?

A: I believe the Congress Party is performing well, notably after Rahul Gandhi’s two Bharat Jodo Yatras, which garnered substantial attention and support. The forthcoming results on June 4 will likely affirm that we are strengthening our influence rather than weakening it.

Q: What’s your assessment of the INDIA alliance's chance to come to power given their lack of cohesion and a common vision for the nation?

A: An INDIA alliance-led government would revolve around the Congress Party’s well-articulated vision, as outlined in our 2024 election manifesto, the Nyay Patra. While our allies may have regional focuses, they largely align with our national vision. This alignment sets a strong foundation for a coalition government.

Q: This time you faced a formidable challenge in Thiruvananthapuram. Will people sustain your seat amidst the changing political scenario?

A: I don't view the challenges of this election as comparable to those I faced in 2014, amidst the first Modi wave and a personal smear campaign. In contrast, this election feels more akin to 2019, where despite strong rivals, I secured a comfortable victory in the end.

Q: Will your political future depend on electoral success?

A: Doesn’t everyone’s?

Q: What is your next book about?

A: I’m considering a short English-language biography of Shri Narayana Guru, a prominent social reformer pivotal to the Kerala Renaissance, deserving wider recognition beyond the state.

Q: Are you planning to pursue acting in films?

A: I have no plans in that direction whatsoever.

