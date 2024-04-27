'Congress Is Strengthening Its Grip In The Country,' Says Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | X Image

Mr. Sriprakash Menon’s Q and A session with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Excerpts

Q: You are an experienced leader and well-read person, but your role in Congress is minimal.

A: I am a member of the Congress Working Committee, one of the twenty-three full-time members among the million-plus Congress Party members. Additionally, I served on the All India Congress Committee’s Manifesto Committee for 2024, contributing significantly to shaping Congress’s vision for a democratic, pluralist, and egalitarian India.

Q: Is your party losing grip over the country’s political system?

A: I believe the Congress Party is performing well, notably after Rahul Gandhi’s two Bharat Jodo Yatras, which garnered substantial attention and support. The forthcoming results on June 4 will likely affirm that we are strengthening our influence rather than weakening it.

Q: What’s your assessment of the INDIA alliance's chance to come to power given their lack of cohesion and a common vision for the nation?

A: An INDIA alliance-led government would revolve around the Congress Party’s well-articulated vision, as outlined in our 2024 election manifesto, the Nyay Patra. While our allies may have regional focuses, they largely align with our national vision. This alignment sets a strong foundation for a coalition government.

Q: This time you faced a formidable challenge in Thiruvananthapuram. Will people sustain your seat amidst the changing political scenario?

A: I don't view the challenges of this election as comparable to those I faced in 2014, amidst the first Modi wave and a personal smear campaign. In contrast, this election feels more akin to 2019, where despite strong rivals, I secured a comfortable victory in the end.

Q: Will your political future depend on electoral success?

A: Doesn’t everyone’s?

Read Also Shashi Tharoor Says He Is Against Weaponisation Of Hindu Identity For Political Purpose

Q: What is your next book about?

A: I’m considering a short English-language biography of Shri Narayana Guru, a prominent social reformer pivotal to the Kerala Renaissance, deserving wider recognition beyond the state.

Q: Are you planning to pursue acting in films?

A: I have no plans in that direction whatsoever.