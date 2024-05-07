Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gautam Adani Casts Vote In Ahmedabad, Says 'India Is Progressing Forward, And Will Continue To Advance Further'

Ahmedabad: Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, exercised his democratic right by casting his vote at a polling booth in the Mahmadpura Primary School, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Adani emphasised India's forward march and urged citizens to participate in the democratic process.

"India is progressing forward, and will continue to advance further," he stated.

#WATCH | After casting his vote in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Adani group chairman Gautam Adani says, "Today is the festival of democracy and I appeal to people to come out and vote. India is moving forward and will continue to do so."

Adani highlighted the significance of the election day, describing it as a "great festival of democracy." He said, "Today is this great festival of democracy, and I urge all citizens to come out and cast their vote."

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Adani group chairman Gautam Adani stands in a queue as he awaits his turn to cast his vote for the third phase of #LokSabhaElections2024

Details About Phase 3 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 & Percentage Of Voter Turnout In Various States

Meanwhile, polling is underway for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election.

As of 11 am, voter turnout in various states stood as follows: Assam 27.34%, Bihar 24.41%, Chhattisgarh 29.90%, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 24.69%, Goa 30.94%, Gujarat 24.35%, Karnataka 24.48%, Madhya Pradesh 30.21%, Maharashtra 18.18%, Uttar Pradesh 26.12%, and West Bengal 32.82%.

The states and union territories participating in this phase include Assam (4 seats), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10), and West Bengal (4).

With over 1300 candidates, including approximately 120 women, contesting in this phase, a total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes at 1.85 lakh polling stations. Additionally, 75 delegates from 23 countries are observing the electoral process.

Cancellation Of Voting For J&K's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha Seat

Voting will not take place for Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has postponed polling to the sixth phase scheduled for May 25.

Originally, voting was planned for 94 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase.

However, due to unforeseen circumstances, elections in the Betul Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh have been rescheduled from the second to the third phase following the death of the BSP candidate.

In the 2019 general election, the BJP won 72 of the 93 seats that are being contested in this phase. The Lok Sabha elections are being conducted across seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with counting scheduled for June 4.