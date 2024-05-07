Radhika Khera, Former Congress National Media Coordinator Joins BJP At Party Headquarters In Delhi; Watch

Former Congress National Media Coordinator, Radhika Khera Joins BJP At Party Headquarters In Delhi; Watch |

New Delhi: Former Congress National Media Coordinator, Radhika Khera joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday. Actor Shekhar Suman also joined the saffron party alongside Khera today.

Both Khera and Suman joined the saffron at its headquarters here in the presence of senior leaders, including BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde and national media department in-charge Anil Baluni.

#WATCH | Former Congress National Media Coordinator, Radhika Khera joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ZnYeVvtFAA — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

Radhika on Sunday had announced her resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party and other posts in a social media post. While sharing her resignation letter on X, Radhika wrote, 'Yes, I am a girl and I can fight, and that's exactly what I am doing now. I will continue to fight for justice for myself and my fellow countrymen.'

In her resignation letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Khera also said she was facing opposition in the party for her visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

#WATCH | Delhi: On her resignation from the Congress party, Radhika Khera says "I always heard that Congress is anti-Ram, anti-Sanatan and anti-Hindu but I never believed it. Mahatma Gandhi used to start every meeting with 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'. I got exposed to the reality… pic.twitter.com/bIWBut1UFZ — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

'Faced Hatres From Congress Party,' Says Radhika Khera

A day after quitting Congress, Radhika Khera held a press conference on Monday and alleged that she faced hatred from Congress party after she put a 'Jai Shri Ram' flag on the door of her house following a visit to Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In a press conference held in Delhi, Radhika said, "I always heard that Congress is anti-Ram, anti-Sanatan and anti-Hindu but I never believed it. Mahatma Gandhi used to start every meeting with 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'. I got exposed to the reality when I went to Ram temple with my grandmother and after returning from there, I put a 'Jai Shri Ram' flag on the door of my house and after that Congress party started hating me."

"Whenever I posted photos or videos, I was scolded and asked why did I visit Ayodhya when elections were under process," Radhika added.