Live Breaking News Updates: PM Modi Casts His Vote In Ahmedabad As Voting Begins For 93 Seats In 3rd Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections

07 May 2024 08:24 AM IST
PM Modi Urges People To Vote In Large Numbers After He Casts His Vote In Ahmedabad
07 May 2024 08:24 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad, Gujarat
07 May 2024 07:44 AM IST
Voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections begins across 93 constituencies
Voting has begun across 93 constituencies on Tuesday across 11 states and union territories for the Lok Sabha elections. These include Ahmedabad from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will cast their votes. Security has been tightened in Gujarat over their presence.