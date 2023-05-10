Another video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro goes viral after multiple incidents of obscene acts |

A video showing a couple kissing on the Delhi Metro has gone viral, causing outrage among social media users. In the short clip, the boy is seen sitting on the floor while the girl is lying on his lap, and they are kissing passionately. The video was recorded by another passenger on the same train, and it quickly spread across social media.

Speculation on the intentions of the couple

While many viewers were outraged by the couple's behavior, some online commentators suggested that the boy may have been attempting to administer CPR to the girl, rather than engaging in a romantic encounter. However, this interpretation was not widely accepted, and many viewers were quick to criticise the couple for their behavior.

Social media reactions and calls for action

Social media users were quick to condemn the couple's behavior, with many calling for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to take action against them. Some people described the couple's behavior as "shameless" and expressed outrage that such behavior was occurring in a public place.

Previous incidents of Delhi Metro controversy

This is not the first time that the Delhi Metro has been at the center of controversy due to passengers' behaviour. Recently, a video of a couple of boys indulged in a sexual act on the train went viral.

Earlier a man was seen masturbating in the train beside a woman passenger and a young woman named Rhythm Chanana attracted attention after wearing a revealing outfit while riding the Metro.

DMRC increased vigil on commuters' behaviour

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recently announced that it will increase the number of flying squads consisting of metro and security personnel in the trains. The step was taken to monitor the behaviour of commuters. The authority also assured that necessary action under relevant provisions of law will be taken when needed. The announcement was made in response to the video that went viral on social media, where a young man was seen masturbating inside a Delhi Metro train.