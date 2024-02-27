'Sharam Karo Bombay Walo': 'Drunk' Journalist Makes Derogatory Remarks While Comparing Nightlife Of Gurgaon With Mumbai (Viral Video)

A video of journalist Anuj Singhal has gone viral on social media where he is seen comparing the nightlife of Mumbai and Gurgaon. He is seen making derogatory remarks about Mumbai's nightlife, leading to netizens trolling him for insulting the city and attempting to praise the other. While many slammed Singhal and expressed that they would block his profile, a few stood by his side and cheered for Gurgaon. However, his abusive way of comparing the two cities drew flak. WATCH VIDEO:

Recording a reel at midnight from Gurgaon, Singhal is seen praising the nightlife of the region at the cost of insulting that of Mumbai. In the clip, he mentions that the people of 'Bombay' must feel ashamed as Gurgaon has a much better nightlife. Stooping down to the next level, he insulted the city with abusive slang and called the "Nightlife of Mumbai is Ja*d (Messed up or worthless)."

"Sharam karo Bombay walo. Gurgaon mein aajao. Sab kuch yahi pe hai. Asli nightlife Gurgaon mein hai," he said while expressing that he wished to shift there. He also termed the city "the nightlife capital" and captioned the post "I love Gurgaon" on Instagram.

Netizens react

The Mumbai vs Gurgaon nightlife reel triggered netizens who slammed Singhal and alleged him to be drunk. Firstly, people noted that talking ill about a city while praising another doesn't suit a reputed professional and then claimed him to be intoxicated while filming the reel and making such remarks.

X users shared the video to troll him and turned the content into "meme material." As he insulted Mumbai and its nightlife and also mentioned his desire to shift to Gurgaon, people reacted by saying: "Good riddance for Mumbai." Only a few people stood by his side and commented, "Love from Gurgaon sir."

