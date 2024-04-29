Amit Shah Escapes Major Accident After Helicopter Loses Control While Taking Off In Bihar's Begusarai; VIDEO Surfaces

Amit Shah Escapes Major Accident After Helicopter Loses Control While Taking Off In Bihar's Begusarai | Twitter

Begusarai: Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Monday had a close encounter which could have been a major accident after his helicopter lost control while taking off in Bihar's Begusarai. The incident was caught on camera, and the video of the incident is circulating on social media. It can be seen in the video that the helicopter of Union Home Minister Amit Shah lost control for some time and was seen moving in the air in another direction.

There are reports that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was inside the chopper when the incident occurred and was safe. Luckily, the pilot of the helicopter regained control of the chopper and managed to take off safely along with the Home Minister inside. A major accident was averted as the pilot realized at the right time that the chopper was going out of control.

Pilot Loses Control Of Chopper

The video of the incident is going viral on social media, and it can be seen in the video that the helicopter is hovering at a very short height above the land. The video shows that the pilot is struggling to gain control of the helicopter while it is moving back and forth before taking off safely. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is busy promoting BJP during the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Home Minister needs to fly from one destination to another due to the ongoing elections.

Begusarai Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Home Minister Amit Shah was on a visit to Bihar and was returning from Begusarai. Voting will be held for the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat on May 13 in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, and BJP candidate Giriraj Singh is in the fray from the Lok Sabha constituency. CPI has fielded its candidate Awadhesh Kumar Rai from the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency.