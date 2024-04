Amit Shah Fake Video Case: Delhi Police Summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy On May 1

Delhi Police summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for questioning in Union Minister Amit Shah's fake video case |

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has summoned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's fake video case, sources said on Monday.

Fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has been summoned to appear before Delhi Police's IFSO unit (Cyber Unit) on 1st May to join the investigation. He has been asked to appear with his mobile phone allegedly used for posting the fake video on X… — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024

The Congress leader has been asked to appear before Delhi Police's IFSO unit (Cyber Unit) on May 1st with his mobile phone. The Telangana CM has been asked to appear with his mobile phone, allegedly used for posting the fake video on X (formerly Twitter).

This comes after the Delhi Police registered a case on Sunday following a complaint by the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with the doctored videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah being circulated on social media platforms.

