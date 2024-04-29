 Amit Shah Fake Video Case: Delhi Police Summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy On May 1
Amit Shah Fake Video Case: Delhi Police Summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy On May 1

The Telangana CM has been asked to appear with his mobile phone, allegedly used for posting the fake video on X (formerly Twitter).

ANIUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Police summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for questioning in Union Minister Amit Shah's fake video case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has summoned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's fake video case, sources said on Monday.

The Congress leader has been asked to appear before Delhi Police's IFSO unit (Cyber Unit) on May 1st with his mobile phone. The Telangana CM has been asked to appear with his mobile phone, allegedly used for posting the fake video on X (formerly Twitter).

article-image

This comes after the Delhi Police registered a case on Sunday following a complaint by the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with the doctored videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah being circulated on social media platforms.

Further details are awaited. 

