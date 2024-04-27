Fake Video Of Amit Shah On ‘Abolishing Caste-Based Reservation’ Goes Viral, BJP To Take Legal Action Against Telangana Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | X

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) social media head Amit Malviya on Saturday (April 27) took to social media platform X and hit out at the Congress party unit in Telangana for sharing an "edited video" of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In his post, Malviya shared the real video and warned the Telangana Congress of legal consequences for spreading and sharing an edited video of Amit Shah in which the Union Home Minister Amit Shah says that the BJP would end the reservation for SC, ST and OBC if voted to power. The real footage shows that Home Minister Amit Shah had called the Muslim reservation as "unconstitutional" and had spoken about ending the Muslim quota in Telangana and not the reservation for SC/ST and OBCs as shown in the edited video.

Malviya shared the actual video of Amit Shah's speech and blamed the Telangana Congress for sharing the edited video. Malviya also posted a screenshot of a post by Congress Telangana in Telugu which INC Telangana deleted later.

"@INCTelangana is spreading an edited video, which is completely fake and has the potential to cause large scale violence. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about removing the unconstitutional reservation given to Muslims, on the basis of religion, after reducing share of SCs/STs and OBCs. This fake video has been posted by several Congress spokespersons, including likes of @asmatasleem13 and others. They must be prepared for legal consequences.

.@INCTelangana is spreading an edited video, which is completely fake and has the potential to cause large scale violence.

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about removing the unconstitutional reservation given to Muslims, on the basis of religion, after reducing share of SCs/STs and… pic.twitter.com/5plMsEHCe3 — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 27, 2024

Commenting on the video shared by Congress, BJP National Secretary Satya Kumar Yadav posted, "The Congress is at it again, shamelessly peddling fake news. This time, @INCTelangana official handle is caught red-handed sharing an edited video of HM Amit Shah ji on reservation."

The Congress is at it again, shamelessly peddling fake news. This time, @INCTelangana official handle is caught red-handed sharing an edited video of HM Amit Shah ji on reservation.



Truth is HM Shri @amitshah ji only addressed the removal of unconstitutional reservations for… pic.twitter.com/46MYHKO4PW — Satya Kumar Yadav (Modi Ka Parivar) (@satyakumar_y) April 27, 2024

FAKE NEWS ALERT 🚨

Official handle of @INCTelangana posted edited video of @AmitShah to make it appear like BJP will end all reservations while he is talking about ending "unconstitutional MusIim reservation" which is edited out.



Cc @BJP4Telangana



FC by @Bharath__4005 https://t.co/6Tt0ol6hA5 pic.twitter.com/mPyrXOZFrR — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) April 27, 2024

The "Edited" Video

Here's the edited video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech that had gone viral. BJP social media leaders have blamed Telangana Congress spokesperson Asma and others for sharing the edited video.

FAKE NEWS ALERT 🚨

Don’t post edited video of @AmitShah to make it appear like BJP will end all reservations while he is talking about ending "unconstitutional MusIim reservation" which is edited out.



Shame pic.twitter.com/WjWUgsjjJM — Shashank sharma G (Modi Ka Parivar ) (@Gshashanksharma) April 27, 2024

Parties Fight It Out On Social Media In The Election Season

With the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 underway, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to sweat it out on various social media platforms. However, this is the first time in this general election that the BJP has alleged the Congress party of sharing an edited video and has warned of legal consequences.