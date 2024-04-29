VIDEO: Pet Dog Drags Woman Owner, Bites Minor Girl's Hand Inside Posh Society In UP's Ghaziabad | Twitter

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, a pet dog attacked and bit the hand of a 6-year-old minor girl in a posh society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The incident was caught on camera, and the video is circulating on social media. It can be seen in the video that the pet dog attacked the minor girl even when the owner of the dog was present. The woman owner of the dog was unable to control the pet and was dragged when the animal attacked the girl.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (April 24) in broad daylight when the minor girl who has been identified as Vanya Chauhan, was riding a tricycle in the compound of the society. The girl was accompanied by her mother, who was busy with another toddler.

About The Incident

There are reports that the dog attacked the girl in the Ajnara Integrity Society, situated near Raj Extension Road in Ghaziabad. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

In the video, a woman walking with a German Shepherd dog in the society is seen, which attacked the minor girl while she was playing in the society. The dog dragged its owner, after which she fell on the ground, and the dog bit the minor girl on her hand.

Mother Rushed To The Spot

The mother of the victim rushed to the spot and attempted to fend off the dog. However, fearing that the dog might attack the other child, the woman returned to the other toddler.

The watchman of the society also rushed to the spot and attempted to stop the dog. The dog bit the minor girl and stopped after the owner pulled the leash in which the animal was tied.

Girl Suffers Serious Injuries

The girl suffered serious injuries to her hand in the attack by the dog. Dog owners should learn to control their dogs before keeping them as pets. They should also take into account the size of the dog and whether they will be able to control it or not before taking it out in public.

Training For Dog Owners Also

The incident highlights the rising number of dog attacks in posh societies in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The government should take action to curb such incidents in the future. Professional training should be provided to both the dog and its owner so that such incidents can be managed by the owners themselves. Many children and other people have suffered serious injuries in pet dog attacks in such societies, and some have even lost their lives.