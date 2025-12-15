VIDEO: Female 'Cop' Violates Traffic Rules In Rajasthan, Spotted Dancing With Group Of People On Highway |

A video showing allegedly a Rajasthan Police constable dancing on a highway has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism and raising questions over adherence to & violation of traffic rules. The clip, which is being widely shared online, reportedly features Priyanka Shekhawat, said to be a Rajasthan Police constable, dancing along with a group of people on a busy highway.

According to the visuals, a mini bus can be seen parked on the side of the highway while loud Bollywood music plays through a large speaker. Several people are seen dancing near the vehicle, causing disruption and potential risk to traffic. As reported by NDTV, the woman, said to be Priyanka Shekhawat, is seen actively participating in the dance and encouraging others, drawing sharp reactions from netizens.

WATCH VIDEO:

अगर आप @PoliceRajasthan में कांस्टेबल हैं, तो किसी भी हाईवे पर अपनी गाड़ी रोक कर बीच सड़क पर डांस कर सकते हैं, कोई कारवाई नहीं होगी!



ऐसा ही कांस्टेबल प्रियंका शेखावत कर रही है,



अगर यह कांस्टेबल नहीं होती तो अब तक कारवाई हो चुकी होती,

वैसे सारे नियम कानून गरीबों के लिए बने हैं। pic.twitter.com/59HJM8DYd9 — Pappu Ram Mundru Sikar (@PRMundru) December 14, 2025

Social media users were quick to express outrage, alleging that a police official is expected to uphold the law rather than violate it. Many criticised the act as irresponsible, pointing out that stopping vehicles and dancing on a highway not only breaks traffic regulations but also endangers public safety.

The video has sparked a wave of backlash, with users demanding clarification and action from the authorities. However, as of now, there has been no official statement from the Rajasthan Police or concerned authorities confirming the identity of the woman in the video or addressing the allegations.

While the authenticity of the claims and the exact location of the incident are yet to be verified, the incident has reignited conversations around the accountability of cops even when they are off duty.

One user commented, "If you are a constable in @PoliceRajasthan, then you can stop your vehicle on any highway and dance in the middle of the road, no action will be taken! That's exactly what Constable Priyanka Shekhawat is doing."

