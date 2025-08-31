IndiGo Shares Heartwarming Video Of Lady Flight Captain Flying Her Family For First Time; Netizens Pour Hearts On Viral Moment | X @IndiGo6E

A heartwarming video posted by IndiGo is buzzing on the Internet today. The clip shows IndiGo's lady flight captain welcoming her family on the flight while boarding. The proud family members shared the lovely moment with their proud daughter. The video is now going viral on social media, and netizens are pouring hearts on the viral moment.

IndiGo shared on X, "She grew up holding their hands, and now she’s flying them safely through the skies. Watch how First Officer Tanishka welcomed her family on board."

WATCH VIDEO:

She grew up holding their hands, and now she’s flying them safely through the skies. Watch how First Officer Tanishka welcomed her family on board.☁️✈️ #goIndiGo pic.twitter.com/CSqtHWDk32 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 31, 2025

As seen in the video, the first flight captain, Tanishka, welcomed her family on the flight. One of her family male family members hugged her proudly during the warm welcome. He was seen in traditional Indian attire. Another family member hugged the captain as a smile emerged on the face of captain. The wholesome moment is receiving lovely comments from netizens. The 24 seconds video ended with her family members getting out of the flight with a handwritten heartfelt note in their hands.

Netizens have reacted on the video with comments like, "Very Beautiful moment," "Real women empowerment," "Proud of her."

