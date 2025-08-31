Shirtless Passenger Was Seen Tied To Handcuffs While Travelling In Rajdhani Express, Netizens Speculate Who He Could Be On Viral Post | Reddit @tea_pot34

Rajdhani Express known for its premium services in Indian Railways is making headlines for an unusual sighting of a passenger being handcuffed to the seat of the moving train. The picture of the same was posted on Reddit and is going viral on the Internet. Netizens are speculating that he could be a criminal being taken to somewhere by the train but why is he handcuffed to a random seat without any police protection remains unclear.

In a Reddit post that has gone viral on social media, a user has posted a picture and captioned it saying that a passenger is handcuffed on the upper berth of a train seat. This picture, posted on Reddit just 18 hours ago, has received at least 3500 likes so far. While people have tried to solve this photo mystery by making more than 500 comments.

Take A Look At The Viral Post:

Looking at these two pictures posted on Reddit, it is understood that this incident is from the second AC of Rajdhani Express. Where a person can be seen lying on the upper berth. His face is towards the back, so the person's face is not visible. But he is handcuffed and lying without a shirt.

Whereas in the second photo the man is gone and only the handcuffs are seen hanging from the steel at the edge of the berth. In such a situation, this picture had become a mystery for everyone. Everyone is looking for the answer in the comment section.

People are making different kinds of assumptions after seeing the picture. While some people think that this person is a criminal, many people are saying that he is a famous criminal. Commenting on the post, a user wrote- It seems like you are travelling with an accused. Another said that oh my god! Police is taking him to jail in the capital.