Wall Collapses On 60-Year-Old Farmer Riding On Bicycle In Punjab Village, Dies On Spot; Chilling Footage Goes Viral

Mansa, Punjab: A 60-year-old man lost his life in a tragic accident in Jawharke Village of Mansa district in Punjab when a pedestrian wall collapsed on him suddenly while he was riding on a bicycle. The wall collapsed in a split second, leaving no chance for the elderly man to escape the danger. He was reportedly dead on the spot. Heavy rainfall is the primary reason being speculated for the sudden wall collapse.

The chilling incident was captured by the nearby CCTV cameras. The 60-year-old man is said to be a farmer and identified as Jagjeevan. He was casually riding on his bicycle on a street. While he was crossing a speed breaker, the adjoined wall on the street suddenly collapsed on him, and he was tragically crushed to death. The chilling incident is now going viral on the Internet.

A 60-year-old farmer, Jagjeevan, lost his life in Jawarke village, Mansa, after a wall collapsed due to continuous rainfall. The victim was trapped under the debris and died on the spot.#PunjabFloods2025 pic.twitter.com/9ilMNvoCym — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) August 31, 2025

The video was posted by @thind_akashdeep. The caption of the post reads, "A 60-year-old farmer, Jagjeevan, lost his life in Jawarke village, Mansa, after a wall collapsed due to continuous rainfall. The victim was trapped under the debris and died on the spot."

One user commented, "Very sad. What can a citizen expect from the government? Shame!"

Another user commented, "Most of us are told life is unpredictable. We don't think about it that way most of the time. But these incidents remind us that you never know about the next breath."

Another user commented, "What's happening in Punjab, one side flood, otherwise collapsed. Maybe myPOV complete Punjab government failure scenario, pray to God, God save their lives."

ALSO READ: Three Killed, One Injured As Water Tank Wall Collapses

Three people lost their lives and one more was injured after the wall of an under-construction water tank collapsed in Smart City 3 Colony near Shiv City Colony on Sunday afternoon. The tragic incident took place around 12 pm when continuous rain had weakened the partially built structure. The accident fell under the jurisdiction of the Rajendra Nagar police station.