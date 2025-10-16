Varun Chakaravarthy Reveals Shocking Incident That Made Him QUIT Architecture: ‘Chennai Client’s Master-Bedroom Was Filled With Poop..’

Varun Chakaravarthy Reveals Shocking Incident That Made Him Leave Architecture: ‘Chennai Client’s Master-Bedroom Was Filled With Poop..’ | Instagram @chakaravarthyvarun

Indian Cricket Team's mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy shared a hilarious yet awfully shocking experience that he had during his architectural days with a Chennai client he was working with. In the conversation with Gaurav Kapur on a podcast, Chakaravarthy revealed what made him leave architecture and how his cricketing journey started at the age of 26.

India's hero in the recently concluded Asia Cup, Chakaravarthy, was recently spotted on a popular podcast series on YouTube, Breakfast With Champions, which features sports personalities mainly from the cricketing world. In the fun-filled conversation, Chakaravarthy revealed how he switched from tons of career before starting cricket as a full-time career.

Varun Chakaravarthy's Architectural Days

When asked about whether he had a rough patch with earning enough money, Chakaravarthy revealed that he used to be underpaid in his early phase of his architectural career. He said, "If you work under an architect as a junior architect, they don't pay you well. The maximum you get paid, if you have 1 or 2 years of experience, is ₹20,000. I sincerely wish they paid architects well; even with 10-15 years of experience, they will pay him ₹60,000 unless and until they start their own firm.

Incident That Made Varun Leave Architecture Field

While working with a Chennai client Chakaravarthy told that he was doing interiors on one of the 15th floors of a building. He said that the workers provided by the owner turned one of the rooms of the house into 'potty place' as they could not go down everytime due to unavailability of the lift. He said that he had to get it cleaned first and then he completed his work.

After the work was all completed, when Chakaravarthy went on to ask for his remaining 20% payment, the owner refused to pay him saying 'he has had paid him enough.' Young Chakarvarthy, then, lost his control and said, "Sir, I thought your house was filled of sh*t but man, you are filled of sh*t." The mic-drop moment by Chakarvarthy is grabbing attention on the Internet. From this incident he was woken up to the dark phases in architectural field and decided to switch to something else later.

Varun Chakaravarthy was recently ranked as ICC No. 1 T20I bowler after his successful stint in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. He bowled exceptionally well in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, taking seven wickets in six matches at an average of 20.42, with best figures of 2/29.