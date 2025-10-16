Varun Chakravarthy Highlights the Differences in Captaincy Styles of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma; Video

Image: Varun Chakravarthy/Instagram/X

Team India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has had the rare privilege of learning some lessons on cricket from three modern legends of Indian cricket MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star, now a key part of India’s white-ball setup, opened up about how each of these icons has influenced his outlook and game.

Chakravarthy, who featured alongside Kohli and Rohit in India’s 2025 Champions Trophy-winning campaign, has also faced both in IPL encounters as part of KKR. Speaking to Gaurav Kapoor on Breakfast With Champions, he reflected on the distinctive leadership styles of the two contemporary captains and how their contrasting approaches have shaped his cricketing mindset.

Varun Chakravarthy on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's captaincy

Rohit Sharma is no longer the skipper of Team India. Having already retired from T20I and Test formats, he was stripped of captaincy before the Australia tour. Sharing an insight on Rohit’s captaincy, Varun credited the India skipper for his clarity and match awareness. Under Rohit’s leadership, the spinner became a vital part of India’s bowling unit, contributing significantly to the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup triumphs.

He said, "When you go to Rohit Sharma, he is very tactical. He's like I'll try to do this, you come, you bowl with the old ball, there will be more drift and all those things."

Although Chakravarthy did not play extensively under Kohli’s captaincy, he remains deeply inspired by his relentless drive and infectious intensity traits .. He added, "Virat just motivates you to the core and somewhat brings that Spartan energy inside. How much ever impossible the situation looks like just go for the kill. He brings that energy,".

Varun on a valuable lesson from MS Dhoni

Chakravarthy’s early encounters with MS Dhoni came as a net bowler for Chennai Super Kings, long before his rise to international recognition. He recalls how Dhoni’s advice on simplicity and composure under pressure remains one of the most valuable lessons of his career. "Dhoni was.., all he said to me was just do the basics right. Everyone under pressure looks to something different, something out of the blue, but just think about doing the basics, and you'll get through it," added Varun.

What's next for Varun Chakravarthy?

After his strong performances in recent months, Varun Chakravarthy is gearing up for his next challenge India’s upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning October 29.