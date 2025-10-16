‘At Wedding Reception I Took One On Stage’: Varun Chakravarthy Shares Joke On Cricket Ball Never Leaving His Hand

Image: KKR/Instagram

Varun Chakravarthy’s obsession with cricket is so deep that it follows him everywhere. The Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner who is a late bloomer in international cricket is currently the top ranked T20 bowler in international cricket. Chakravarthy made a comeback to the Indian cricket team in October 2024, three years after being dropped and is now an intergral part of Team India's bowling unit.

The spinner recently shared a story about how a cricket ball even made an appearance at his own wedding reception. Speaking with Gaurav Kapoor on Breakfast with Champions, Chakravarthy joked, “Thank God I didn’t bring a ball here. But at my wedding reception, I actually took one to the stage without realizing it. I had to hand it over to my brother immediately!”

The mystery spinner also recounted how he constantly carries a cricket ball with him, and explained about withdrawal symptoms if the ball does not touch his hand. He added, “If you meet me anywhere, you’ll always find a ball in my hand. It’s become a part of my body. If that skin of the ball isn’t touching my hand, I start getting withdrawal symptoms.”

As the interview continued, he explained that visualizing deliveries is part of his daily routine. “I draw the stumps, mark the spot where I want the ball to land, and keep that image in my mind. That’s usually the last thing I see before a match,”.

Varun speaks about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's captaincy differences

Chakravarthy shed light on the distinctive captaincy styles of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli while describing how each of them has their own methods to lead a bunch of players.

"When you go to Rohit Sharma, he is very tactical. He's like I'll try to do this, you come, you bowl with the old ball, there will be more drift and all those things."

Speaking about Virat Kohli , he said, "Virat just motivates you to the core and somewhat brings that Spartan energy inside. How much ever impossible the situation looks like just go for the kill. He brings that energy"