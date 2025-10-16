'He Was Training 2-3 Sessions A Week': Dinesh Karthik Shares Update On Virat Kohli's Plan For 2027 ODI World Cup; Video

Image: Indian Cricket Team/Dinesh Karthik/Instagram

Team India gear up for their return to ODI cricket seven months after winning the Champions Trophy. All eyes are on the team’s senior stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are making their comeback in the three-match series against Australia. With Shubman Gill stepping in as India’s new ODI captain, the series also opens a new chapter in the team’s transition phase.

Amid ongoing speculation about the futures of Kohli and Rohit, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has dropped a major update on Kohli’s long-term plans. In a video shared on Instagram, Karthik revealed that Virat Kohli is firmly focused on playing the ODI World Cup 2027, calling it his “number one priority.”

Dinesh Karthik on Virat Kohli's preparation for World Cup

According to Karthik, Kohli utilised his recent time off in London to train intensely, maintaining a rigorous routine with two to three cricket practice sessions every week. His commitment, Karthik said, reflects how determined he is to stay fit and game-ready for the next global tournament.

“He is keen to play the World Cup. That is number one. In London, he was training during this big layoff that he has had after a long time in his life. I also know he was practising cricket easily 2-3 sessions a week," Karthik revealed.

Karthik further highlighted that Kohli’s unparalleled work ethic and experience under high-pressure situations will be crucial for India. He believes Kohli’s presence will bring calm and confidence to the dressing room as the team builds towards the 2027 World Cup, to be hosted across South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

What's next for Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli will play three ODI matches in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney after which Team India will play five match T20I series. However Kohli will not be part of the series having taken retirment from the shortest format of the game. He will return to action later in December for three ODIs against South Africa.