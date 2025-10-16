Team India Lands In Australia At 4 AM Local Time After Four-Hour Flight Delay From Delhi; Video

Image: X

The Indian cricket team arrived in Perth at around 4 AM (1:30 AM IST) on October 16 after a flight delay disrupted their travel schedule. The first batch of Indian players which had Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli had checked in at Delhi airport early on October 15. However the flight experienced four hours of delay from their scheduled departure time before finally taking off. The delay in Delhi forced a reschedule during the Singapore stopover which also pushed back their arrival time in Perth.

According to India Today report, tight security arrangements were in place at Perth airport, and a few fans were spotted waiting outside the team’s hotel, hoping to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes. However, due to the late-night arrival and fatigue after a long journey, the players headed straight to their rooms, skipping fan interactions.

Team India arrives in Perth

The men in blue departed from New Delhi, India, on Wednesday morning, 24 hours after finishing their two-match Test series vs West Indies. Shubman Gill will be leading the side in ODI for the first time, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to the team after lengthy layoff for the three-match ODI series. Both players have al;ready retired from T20I format.

India 's tour to Australia will feature three ODIs and five T20Is . The ODI matches will be held in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney, with the first starting on October 19. For Kohli and Rohit, the series offers a chance to keep their hopes alive for making the cut for the 2027 ODI World Cup. , Both Rohit and Kohli are believed to have expressed their desire to continue until the 2027 ODI World Cup, even though India will play few 50-over games in the lead-up to the marquee event.