Video: Tollywood Superstar Chiranjeevi Felicitates Tilak Varma For His Asia Cup 2025 Final Heroics vs Pakistan

Chiranjeevi felicitated Tilak Varma. | (Credits: X)

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi gave a grand felicitation to Team India cricketer Tilak Varma owing to his heroics in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. The left-handed batter was seen cutting a cake and was wearing a garland around his neck. He also posed some photos.

The youngster found himself under immense pressure on the night of the final as the Men in Blue had slid to 20/3 in pursuit of 147. Nevertheless, Tilak constructed his innings beautifully, stringing valuable partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube. He eventually stayed unbeaten on 69 as India eventually won by five wickets, consigning Pakistan to a hat-trick of losses in the tournament.

"The way Dube batted under pressure was helpful" - Tilak Varma credits India all-rounder

At the post-game presentation, the southpaw had claimed:

"It was pressure. They were bowling well. They were mixing the pace up. I was breathing and trying to stay calm. Fantastic knock from Samson. The way Dube batted under pressure was helpful and important for the country. We have prepared for every position. You should be flexible. I was prepared to bat at any position."

With the arch-rivals battling it out for the first time in an Asia Cup final, Pakistan had made a bright start to their innings, led by Sahibzada Farhan's half-century. Despite that, only three of their batters managed to reach double-figures as the Men in Green collapsed in spectacular fashion to be bowled out for 146 in 19.1 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf provided early breakthroughs but it wasn't enough to stop an Indian side.

Tilak's next international appearance will come in Australia where India will play five T20Is.