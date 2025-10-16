'Virat Kohli Of Tekken': Pakistani Esports Player Makes Stunning Claim About Himself After Capturing 7th EVO Title; Video

Arslan Ash (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistani Esports professional player Arslan Ash has made a stunning claim about himself, stating that he is the Virat Kohli of the game Tekken. In a video shared by a Pakistani journalist, Arslan Ash first claimed himself to be the Babar Azam of Tekken and soon changed it to Kohli after being tricked.

Kohli and Babar have often been compared at the highest level; however, the former has arguably established himself as the most prolific all-format run-getter. The former Indian captain is a custodian of several cricketing records, including the most century-maker in ODIs and most number of player of the series awards across formats. Although Babar experienced a meteoric rise in international cricket, his returns in the last three years have fallen. Babar also hasn't made an international ton since August 2023.

Watch the below video shared by the Pakistani journalist as he spoke to Arslan for Geo News:

Arslan, meanwhile, won the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) France 2025 Tekken 8 World Championship. He defeated South Korea's JeonDDing to capture the title.

Virat Kohli to make his international return during the Australia tour

As for Kohli, the veteran batter will mark his long-standing international return during the upcoming tour of Australia. Having retired from ODIs and T20Is, the former Indian captain is active only in ODIs as far as international cricket goes. Hence, he will be keen to make an impact in ODI cricket and remain in frame to play in the 2027 World Cup. The 50-overs leg begins on October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.