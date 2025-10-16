IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Tries To Race With Harshit Rana & Arshdeep Singh During Practice Session In Perth; Video

Virat Kohli sprints with Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. | (Credits: X)

Team India batting star Virat Kohli hilariously tried to sprint with Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana during a warm-up session ahead of the opening ODI against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. In a video surfaced on social media, Kohli was seen racing with Arshdeep and Rana and was seemingly quicker than the two.

The right-handed batter, along with the other players and the support staff landed in Perth, Australia in the early hours. With the former Indian captain, alongside Rohit Sharma, set to make a comeback to national colours for the first time since March 2025, the stadiums for all three ODIs are set to be packed.

Watch the below video:

"Hopefully, those two guys will have a successful tour" - Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Following the Test series against the West Indies, head coach Gautam Gambhir was asked about the chances of Kohli and Rohit featuring in the 2027 World Cup. He responded the below, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Look, 50-over World Cup is still two-and-a-half years away, and I think it is very important to stay in the present. That is very important. Obviously, they are quality players, they are coming back, their experience is going to be a handful in Australia as well. Hopefully, those two guys will have a successful tour, and more importantly, as a team, we will have a successful series."

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The two sides will also battle it out in a five-game T20I series following the ODI leg. The T20I series will be an apt preparation ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.