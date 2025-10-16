Virat Kohli Transfers Gurugram Property Power of Attorney To Brother Vikas At Tehsil Office Ahead of Australia Tour: Report

Virat Kohli practicing in the nets | Image: X

Virat Kohli has officially transferred the power of attorney for his Gurugram property to his brother, Vikas Kohli. The cricketer personally visited the Wazirabad Tehsil office to complete the registration process.

According to Dainik Bhaskar report, Kohli spent about an hour at the Tehsil, signing property documents and registering a General Power of Attorney (GPA) in Vikas Kohli’s name. The visit created a buzz among staff members, who were thrilled to meet their favorite sports icon. The King of Indian cricket also posed for photos and signed autographs for the employees.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Having recently moved to England with his family, Kohli decided to delegate all property-related legal responsibilities to his brother. Through the GPA, Vikas Kohli is now authorized to manage all administrative and legal matters concerning the Gurugram property in Virat’s absence. After completing the formalities, Kohli headed straight to the airport to join the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Australia tour.

Read Also Did Rohit Sharma Bow Down To Virat Kohli Before Hugging Team India Star Inside The Bus? Check Video

About Virat Kohli's Gurugram property

According to GQ India report, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma own a luxurious ₹80 crore bungalow in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 1. Currently occupied by his parents, the house reflects Kohli and Anushka’s minimalist yet elegant style, featuring plush interiors, woodwork, and a serene living space.

Spanning across 10,000 square feet, the property also features a swimming pool and a grand bar. The drawing room is adorned with exquisite art pieces, adding to its luxurious charm. Rumour has it that the home features a wellness area, which includes a spa and a yoga deck.

According to Times now report, The home features exquisite woodwork, especially around the staircases, infusing the large space with a warm, grounded charm. Marble flooring enhances its sense of luxury, while white walls and soft, sophisticated lighting create an airy and graceful ambiance.

The living room stands out as a true showpiece. Guided by a minimalist design philosophy, it pairs bold black-and-white walls with furniture in soothing neutral hues like beige. The result is a serene, effortlessly luxurious atmosphere that balances simplicity with refinement.