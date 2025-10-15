Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Spotted Sitting In Front Seat of Team India Bus After Long Time Before Australia Tour; Video

Team India starwalts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were captured sitting in the front seat of team bus as both players left for ODI series in Australia on Wednesday, October 15. While Kohli had the company of Shreyas Iyer next to him, Rohit was seated alone wearing a black cap while missing his travel partner Ravindra Jadeja. A huge crowd were present at the Delhi airport to witness two of India's best players.

The ODI series in Australia is vital for both Rohit and Kohli in terms of trying to get a place in the squad for 2027 ODI World Cup which could be the final big event for both players.

There is a lot of speculation surrounding the ODI future of both players but Kohli and Rohit will be eager to silence their doubters when they step out on the field on October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Team India's ODI skipper Shubman Gill had even set expectation from both players fo the crucial tour

He said, “The experience that both of them have and the matches that they have won for India, there are very few players who have won so many matches for India. And the players who have such skills and qualities, and the players who have such skills and qualities with this experience are very few. There are very few players in the world who have so much skill, quality and experience. So, in that sense, yes,”

Kohli had reached Delhi on Wednesday morning from London, while Rohit took a short flight from Mumbai to the capital on Tuesday.

India tour of Australia schedule

India are scheduled to clash with Australia in three ODIs and five T20Is during the campaign. India will begin the series in Perth before playing the second and third matches in Adelaide and Sydney on 23 and 25 October, respectively. After ODI matches the five T20I games will be played from October 29 to November 8.