 Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Spotted Sitting In Front Seat of Team India Bus After Long Time Before Australia Tour; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Spotted Sitting In Front Seat of Team India Bus After Long Time Before Australia Tour; Video

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Spotted Sitting In Front Seat of Team India Bus After Long Time Before Australia Tour; Video

While Kohli had the company of Shreyas Iyer next to him, Rohit was seated next to Shreyas, wearing a black cap. A huge crowd were present at the Delhi airport to witness two of India's best players.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 10:26 AM IST
article-image

Team India starwalts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were captured sitting in the front seat of team bus as both players left for ODI series in Australia on Wednesday, October 15. While Kohli had the company of Shreyas Iyer next to him, Rohit was seated alone wearing a black cap while missing his travel partner Ravindra Jadeja. A huge crowd were present at the Delhi airport to witness two of India's best players.

The ODI series in Australia is vital for both Rohit and Kohli in terms of trying to get a place in the squad for 2027 ODI World Cup which could be the final big event for both players.

Read Also
Watch: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Head To Australia With Other Team India Players For White Ball...
article-image

There is a lot of speculation surrounding the ODI future of both players but Kohli and Rohit will be eager to silence their doubters when they step out on the field on October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Team India's ODI skipper Shubman Gill had even set expectation from both players fo the crucial tour

Read Also
Watch: Virat Kohli Spotted At Airport Before Australia Tour, Netizens Say 'Swag Hi Alag Hai King Ka'
article-image

He said, “The experience that both of them have and the matches that they have won for India, there are very few players who have won so many matches for India. And the players who have such skills and qualities, and the players who have such skills and qualities with this experience are very few. There are very few players in the world who have so much skill, quality and experience. So, in that sense, yes,”

FPJ Shorts
Realty Firm Kolte-Patil Developers Reports 13% Decline In Sales Bookings At ₹670 Crore
Realty Firm Kolte-Patil Developers Reports 13% Decline In Sales Bookings At ₹670 Crore
Pune: PMPML To Get 1,000 New Electric Buses Under Pradhan Mantri E-Drive Scheme, Announces Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol
Pune: PMPML To Get 1,000 New Electric Buses Under Pradhan Mantri E-Drive Scheme, Announces Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Spotted Sitting In Front Seat of Team India Bus After Long Time Before Australia Tour; Video
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Spotted Sitting In Front Seat of Team India Bus After Long Time Before Australia Tour; Video
GST 2.0 Reforms Set To Create New Diwali Shopping Records, Fuelled By Purchasing Power & Low Inflation: Economists
GST 2.0 Reforms Set To Create New Diwali Shopping Records, Fuelled By Purchasing Power & Low Inflation: Economists

Kohli had reached Delhi on Wednesday morning from London, while Rohit took a short flight from Mumbai to the capital on Tuesday.

India tour of Australia schedule

India are scheduled to clash with Australia in three ODIs and five T20Is during the campaign. India will begin the series in Perth before playing the second and third matches in Adelaide and Sydney on 23 and 25 October, respectively. After ODI matches the five T20I games will be played from October 29 to November 8.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Head To Australia With Other Team India Players For White Ball...

Watch: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Head To Australia With Other Team India Players For White Ball...

Record Alert! Lionel Messi Surpasses Neymar To Become The Player With Most Assists In International...

Record Alert! Lionel Messi Surpasses Neymar To Become The Player With Most Assists In International...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table

India Fail To Qualify For 2027 AFC Asian Cup After Losing To Singapore

India Fail To Qualify For 2027 AFC Asian Cup After Losing To Singapore

NZ W Vs SL W, ICC Women's World Cup: Sri Lanka & New Zealand Share Points After Rain Washes Out...

NZ W Vs SL W, ICC Women's World Cup: Sri Lanka & New Zealand Share Points After Rain Washes Out...