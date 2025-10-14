Watch: Virat Kohli Spotted At Airport Before Australia Tour, Netizens Say 'Swag Hi Alag Hai King Ka'

Image: X

Virat Kohli’s return to India on Tuesday, October 14 sparked excitement among fans on social media as the star batter was spotted at New Delhi airport after nearly four months. Kohli, who had been spending time with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their children following the conclusion of the IPL 2025, made a quiet arrival ahead of the Indian team’s departure for the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

The former India captain avoided the media rush as he swiftly made his way to his car. His return marks the beginning of India’s preparation for the white-ball leg of their tour Down Under, where he is set to play his first international match since the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Fans react to Virat Kohli's arrival at Delhi airport

Virat Kohli gets ready for the Australia tour

Virat Kohli arrives at a time when questions loom large about his long-term future with the national team. The 36-year-old retired from Test and T20 cricket and is focusing solely on limited-overs format. His inclusion in the ODI squad for Australia has reignited discussions about whether he and Rohit Sharma will remain part of India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The Indian team is scheduled to leave for Australia in two batches on October 15, bound for Perth, where the first ODI will take place on October 19. According to sources within the BCCI, travel arrangements were made in phases due to limited business-class availability.

Will Virat Kohli play the 2027 ODI World Cup?

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has so far remained cautious about committing to the long-term future of Kohli and Rohit, while new ODI captain Shubman Gill has publicly backed both veterans, calling them vital for India’s 2027 campaign given their experience and ability to win big matches.

Before that, both stars are expected to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting December 24. If confirmed, it would mark Kohli’s first appearance in the domestic List A competition in 15 years.