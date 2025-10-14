'When You Wear That Jersey...': Gautam Gambhir Invited To West Indies Dressing Room, Delivers Inspiring Speech Post IND Vs WI Test Series; Video

Image: BCCI/X

In a heartwarming gesture that showcased true sportsmanship, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir was invited into the West Indies dressing room after India’s 2–0 Test series victory, where he delivered an inspiring speech to the Caribbean players. The invitation, extended by West Indies head coach Darren Sammy, came as a mark of respect following a hard-fought series that saw moments of resilience from both sides.

Addressing the West Indies team, Gambhir began by appreciating their effort and passion for the game. He said that the West Indies have always represented a sense of purpose in world cricket, one that goes beyond results or rankings. “When I talk about international cricket, many teams play because they love the game, and there are very few teams, like West Indies, who has a purpose to play this game. And purpose is always more important than love. I feel you guys can inspire the next generation of West Indies cricket,” Gambhir told the players, earning a round of applause from the dressing room.

The former India opener also lauded the West Indies for their spirited fightback in the second innings of the final Test, where they showed great character despite being under pressure. “The way you played in the second innings is probably the template which can take West Indies cricket forward. When you wear that jersey, remember, you have the opportunity to do something special,” Gambhir added passionately.

The moment captured the very essence of cricket: fierce on the field, but respectful beyond it. Gautam Gambhir’s message to the West Indies was not just a congratulatory note, it was a call to rediscover the fire that once made the Caribbean team the pride of world cricket.

'Cake Na Lagaiyo': Irfan Pathan Playfully Roasts Gautam Gambhir With Throwback Clip On His 44th Birthday; Video

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan recently shared a throwback video on social media to celebrate Gautam Gambhir's 44th birthday, playfully roasting the former opener ahead of India's upcoming tour of Australia. In the clip, Gambhir is seen enjoying a plate of biryani when Pathan cheekily approaches, prompting Gambhir to request, "Cake na lagaiyo" (Don't put cake on me). Pathan captioned the video, "Bhai ki kasam hai, cake na lagaiyo. Many happy returns of the day, brother @GautamGambhir. May you have a great year professionally as well as personally."

The lighthearted moment highlights the camaraderie between the two former teammates. Gambhir, who now serves as India's head coach, is preparing for the team's upcoming assignments, including the white-ball series against Australia. The first ODI is scheduled for October 19 at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans have responded warmly to the video, appreciating the bond shared by the cricketers. The playful exchange adds a personal touch to the build-up of India's tour, showcasing the lighter side of the sport.