'My Family Was Never Invited...': Marufa Akter's Emotional Journey From Rejection To Recognition Goes Viral Amid ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Video

Image: Bangladesh Cricket/X

Bangladesh women’s cricket team pacer Marufa Akter recently broke down in tears as she opened up about her difficult childhood and the many hardships her family endured before she rose to international fame. Speaking in an emotional interview, the 20-year-old recalled how her family was often excluded from social gatherings simply because they could not afford decent clothes. “My family was never invited to any function because we didn’t have nice clothes. People thought our presence would be an embarrassment for them,” she said, her voice trembling as tears streamed down her face.

In the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Marufa has been one of Bangladesh’s standout performers, taking five wickets in four matches with an impressive economy rate. She also won the “Player of the Match” award for her superb spell of 2 for 31 against Pakistan. Her international record already speaks volumes: 30 ODIs and 30 T20Is, with 25 and 20 wickets respectively. These achievements are even more remarkable considering the obstacles she overcame to reach this point.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Marufa’s story shines a light on the struggles faced by many young women in South Asia who dream of pursuing sports. Economic hardships, conservative social attitudes, and gender bias often make it nearly impossible for them to follow their passion. Her emotional recollection highlights that success in women’s cricket, especially in countries like Bangladesh, is not just about skill, it is about courage and defying social barriers.

Through her perseverance, Marufa Akter has not only become a key player for Bangladesh but also a powerful symbol of hope and change. Her tears, instead of being a sign of weakness, reflect the immense strength it took to rise from poverty and prejudice. Today, she stands tall as an inspiration for countless young girls who dare to dream despite the odds. Marufa’s story is a reminder that no matter how harsh life may seem, faith, perseverance, and passion can truly transform one’s destiny.

BAN W Vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup: Bangladesh Team In Tears After South Africa Registers Nail-Biting Victory; Video

It was a scene of heartbreak and disbelief for Bangladesh as South Africa edged past them by three wickets in a nail-biting ICC Women’s World Cup encounter at Visakhapatnam. Despite a spirited performance with both bat and ball, Bangladesh fell agonisingly short as South Africa chased down the 233-run target with just three balls to spare, finishing at 235 for 7 in 49.3 overs.

Bangladesh, who had posted a competitive 232 for 6 in their allotted 50 overs, looked poised for a famous victory when their bowlers struck at regular intervals to keep South Africa on the back foot. But a composed lower-order stand from the Proteas snatched the game away in the final over, leaving the Bangladesh players stunned.

As the winning runs were scored, the camera captured a poignant moment, Bangladesh’s players and support staff were frozen in disbelief. Several players were seen holding their faces, struggling to process the narrow defeat after putting up such a determined fight. Their faces reflected heartbreak, pride, and frustration all at once, emotions that resonated deeply with fans watching around the world.

For Bangladesh, the defeat will sting, but their performance at Visakhapatnam has once again proved that they are no longer underdogs in women’s cricket, they are contenders capable of pushing any side to the edge.