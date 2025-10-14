'Get Some Salt On It': Australian Players Mock Team India's Recent 'Handshake' Controversy With Pakistan Ahead Of IND VS AUS Series; Video

Image: Kayo Sports/X

Ahead of their much-anticipated home series against India, several Australian cricketers have reportedly mocked the Indian team, referencing its recent controversies with Pakistan during the Asia Cup. The light-hearted yet provocative remarks surfaced during a show produced for Kayo Sports, where both male and female Australian players appeared to take playful digs at India’s off-field skirmishes. The timing of the comments has attracted attention, as the two cricketing giants prepare to face off in a three-match ODI and a five-match T20I series starting later this month.

Australian players including Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Matt Short, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Alyssa Healy, and Alana King participated in the banter-filled session. Mitchell Marsh was heard joking, “We got the Travis Head finger in the ice cup,” while Alyssa Healy and Alana King followed up with a quip, “We got the healing hands, don’t we, Kingy!” Matt Short added his own twist with a teasing comment, “Get some salt on it,” after Ellis mentioned popcorn. Josh Hazlewood reportedly made the most pointed remark, invoking “The Shooter,” which many interpreted as a subtle reference to the tensions between India and Pakistan during the Asia Cup.

The context behind these remarks lies in the recent Asia Cup, where India and Pakistan’s encounters drew considerable media attention not just for their cricketing intensity but also for some off-field disputes and alleged verbal exchanges. The Australian players’ jests appear to play on this backdrop, hinting at India’s internal and external pressures in a tongue-in-cheek way.

While such pre-series banter is not uncommon in cricket, this episode seems designed to stir the pot just before India’s arrival in Australia. From a psychological standpoint, it may be seen as an attempt by Australia to gain a mental edge, unsettling India before the contests begin. However, it could also backfire, giving the Indian side extra motivation to silence their critics through performance on the field. This kind of pre-match drama has historically added spice to Indo-Australian encounters, where competitive spirit often spills beyond the boundary line.

As both sides gear up for battle, these remarks add an extra layer of intrigue to an already fiery rivalry. For Australia, it might be about light-hearted fun and psychological tactics. For India, it could become the perfect fuel for a strong on-field statement.

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Indian Players Once Again Refuse To Shake Hands With Pakistani Counterparts After Humiliating Them With 5-Wicket Win; Watch Video

The Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai came to a dramatic conclusion as India clinched the title, but it was the post-match moment that stole headlines. After sealing a convincing win over arch-rivals Pakistan, Indian players once again refrained from shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts, continuing a pattern seen throughout the tournament.

In the highly anticipated final, Pakistan were bowled out for just 146 in 19.1 overs. Sahibzada Farhan played a lone fighting hand with 57 runs, supported by Fakhar Zaman, who scored a quick 46. However, the rest of the batting lineup failed to handle the Indian spin attack, particularly Kuldeep Yadav, who turned the game with a brilliant spell of 4/30.Despite the controversy, India’s performance on the field remained clinical. With standout contributions from Kuldeep Yadav, disciplined fast bowling, and a composed batting effort, the Indian team displayed complete dominance.

India chased down the target, securing a memorable win and lifting the Asia Cup once again. But what followed immediately after the match caught the attention of fans and commentators worldwide. As customary post-match handshakes were expected, the Indian team walked past the Pakistani players without any formal greeting or handshake. The moment was captured on broadcast and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

This marks the third such instance in the tournament where Indian players avoided handshakes with the Pakistani team, during the group stage, the Super 4 clash, and now the final.

As the dust settles on another high-stakes India vs Pakistan showdown, the absence of handshakes has reignited conversations around politics, sportsmanship, and symbolism in subcontinental cricket. While the trophy was won, the gestures, or lack thereof, may linger longer in memory than the scoreboard itself.