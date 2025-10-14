'Cake Na Lagaiyo': Irfan Pathan Playfully Roasts Gautam Gambhir With Throwback Clip On His 44th Birthday; Video

Image: Irfan Pathan/X

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan recently shared a throwback video on social media to celebrate Gautam Gambhir's 44th birthday, playfully roasting the former opener ahead of India's upcoming tour of Australia. In the clip, Gambhir is seen enjoying a plate of biryani when Pathan cheekily approaches, prompting Gambhir to request, "Cake na lagaiyo" (Don't put cake on me). Pathan captioned the video, "Bhai ki kasam hai, cake na lagaiyo. Many happy returns of the day, brother @GautamGambhir. May you have a great year professionally as well as personally."

The lighthearted moment highlights the camaraderie between the two former teammates. Gambhir, who now serves as India's head coach, is preparing for the team's upcoming assignments, including the white-ball series against Australia. The first ODI is scheduled for October 19 at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans have responded warmly to the video, appreciating the bond shared by the cricketers. The playful exchange adds a personal touch to the build-up of India's tour, showcasing the lighter side of the sport.

'Aare Bas': Gautam Gambhir's Polite Moment With Paparazzi At Airport Goes Viral; Video

Gautam Gambhir, the Indian head coach, was recently spotted at the airport, where he had a brief but memorable interaction with the paparazzi. As cameras flashed and reporters called out for his attention, Gambhir, known for his candid and no-nonsense attitude, could be heard saying, "Aare bas" signaling a polite but firm request for the photographers to ease up.

This moment quickly caught public attention and circulated on social media, highlighting the challenges public figures face with constant media scrutiny. Gautam Gambhir, who has always maintained a straightforward and approachable demeanor, seemed to want some personal space amid the frenzy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The phrase "Arey bas," a common Hindi expression meaning "Enough, please," perfectly captured his mood, calm yet assertive. It showed a human side to the cricketing legend, reminding fans that despite his larger-than-life public image, he values moments of privacy just like anyone else.

This incident also sparked conversations about the boundaries between public interest and personal space, especially for celebrities who are constantly in the limelight. Gautam Gambhir’s simple request serves as a gentle reminder for the media to balance their coverage with respect.

As Gambhir continued with his journey, the airport buzzed briefly but then settled, leaving fans appreciative of the glimpse into their favorite sportsman’s real-life reactions away from the cricket field.