'Woh Apne Dum Pe Cricket Khela Hai Aur...': Gautam Gambhir Defends 23-Yo Harshit Rana Against Online Attacks

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has come to the rescue of pacer Harshit Rana who has been subject of an attack on social media. Gambhir expressed anger at YouTubers and online critics for targeting Rana and urged them to direct their criticism at him instead.

Speaking to reporters after India's victory over West Indies in the Second Test on Tuesday, October 14, Gambhir said, “It’s shameful targeting a 23 year old for views on YT. His father is not the ex-chairman of selector or an NRI. Woh apne dum pe cricket khela hai aur aage bhi khelega. You can target the performance if you want. Aap mujhe target kijiye, he is just a 23 year old kid. Not just Harshit but anyone.”

Rana has been subject to criticism largely due to his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) connection with Gambhir. The 23-year-old was a part of the KKR side when they won the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024 under Gambhir's mentorship.

The 23-year-old pacer has been target on social media after being picked in India’s ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming Australia tour. recently he even attended a private team dinner hosted by Gambhir in Delhi ahead of the second Test against the West Indies.

Recently 1983 World Cup-winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth had even alleged favourtism over Rana's selection in the Indian squad.

Sharing views on his YouTube channel He said, "There is only one permanent member Harshit Rana. Nobody knows why he is there in the team. You don’t pick some players even if they do well and take others even if they don’t. Best is to be like Harshit Rana and be a constant yes-man to Gambhir to be selected."

Harshit Rana's international career so far

He made his international debut last year in November and has has played two Tests, five ODIs, and three T20Is so far in his international career. The right-arm speedster has bagged a total of 19 wickets while playing all formats.