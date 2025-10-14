 Bathurst Racer Kai Allen Narrowly Avoids Clash With Wild Kangaroo While At 200 Km/hr Speed| Heart-Stopping Video
In a heart-stopping moment, emerging from Kai Allen's first Repco Bathurst 1000 is going viral on the Internet. During his run, a wild kangaroo came across his path while jumping on the race course. According to the reports, the racer was speeding at 200 Km/hr when the Kangaroo stormed across his path.

Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 05:46 PM IST
In a heart-stopping moment, emerging from Kai Allen's first Repco Bathurst 1000 is going viral on the Internet. During his run, a wild kangaroo came across his path while jumping on the race course. According to the reports, the racer was speeding at 200 Km/hr when the Kangaroo stormed across his path. However, the wild beast narrowly escaped being crushed by the car with its timely jump and Kai Allen's move. The visuals of the scene are going viral on the Internet, and the race is receiving praise.

Fortunately, the huge kangaroo passed the pathway safely, and even the racers, Kai Allen and his partner Dale Wood, rode the way without any tragedy. The viral video taken from the camera situated in their car shows a fraction of a second when the kangaroo was saved by just a few inches from getting hit by the car.

WATCH VIDEO:

The 20-year-old, Kai Allen, and his co-driver scrambled to eighth in a remarkable race won by the sister of Matt Payne/Garth Tander Ford Mustang. Talking to a broadcaster after the race, Kai Allen said, "It was obviously pretty full on, a dry start, it looked unreal, the weather this morning. If you'd have said it would have rained towards the end of the day, you would've said absolutely no. I had a bit of a target on my back today. The car is absolutely destroyed, but we just didn't give up, kept fighting."

On the sudden close call with a kangaroo, Allen said, "The only thing that I didn't hit was a little kangaroo that blew straight past the front of my car at 250 down Conrod, and I just missed it. I owe him a beer; otherwise it would've been race over."

