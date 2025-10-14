West Bengal: Video Shows Man Pulling Elephant's Tail For Fun And Throwing Stones At Wild Giants; Triggers React, 'Kaha Ho Forest Officer?'

Video Shows Man Pulling Elephant's Tail For Fun And Throwing Stones At Wild Giants; Triggers React, 'Kaha Ho Forest Officer?' | Instagram @streetdogsofbombay

A disturbing video from Medinipur, West Bengal, has sparked outrage online after showing a mob of people harassing a wild elephant for amusement. The viral footage captures a shocking scene where a group of locals can be seen throwing stones, shouting, and even pulling the elephant’s tail, as others watch, laugh, and record the incident on their phones.

The video begins with a calm elephant keeping to its own at a nearby road. Moments later, a man approaches the wild animal from behind and tugs its tail, provoking the elephant. Startled and visibly irritated, the elephant turns and charges toward the man, who narrowly escapes. Instead of retreating, several onlookers are seen pelting stones at the distressed elephant, further agitating it.

WATCH VIDEO:

Witnesses in the background can be seen laughing and cheering, treating the dangerous situation as entertainment. According to forest officials, the incident occurred when a herd of elephants had strayed close to human settlements in the Medinipur district, likely in search of food.

The video was posted by @streetdogsofbombay. In the caption, the user wrote, "who’s really wild here? The majestic giants… or the humans acting like animals?"

The video has since gone viral on social media, with netizens expressing anger and demanding strict action. Many users have called it a shameful reflection of human insensitivity towards wildlife.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "I wouldn’t shed a tear if they were to be trampled. Serves them right !" While one user commented, "The Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 clearly states that disturbing any wild animal in this manner is illegal. The law also provides for severe punishment in such cases."

Comments | Instagram @streetdogsofbombay

Comments | Instagram @streetdogsofbombay

Another user wrote, "Kaha ho forest officer?? Sleeping??" While one commented, "It is so sad.. I think probably these ppl are not aware of elephant memories.. bad memories elephant hardly forgets & in future any time if that elephant comes in contact with the same human he/ she never spare."