 Shocking Video: 14-Year-Old Drives Hyundai Creta, Crashes Into Wall Outside House In MP’s Dewas
Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
CCTV Screengrab | X/@gaurav1307kumar

Dewas: A shocking incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh's Dewas, where a 14- to 15-year-old boy, behind the wheel of a Hyundai Creta, struck a motorcyclist. The car then crashed into the wall of a nearby house.

The accident caused panic in the area, with a large crowd of locals quickly gathering at the scene. The incident took place on Monday at around 8:15 in the morning.

article-image

CCTV footage of the incident has now gone viral. The footage clearly shows the minor driving the mid-size SUV at high speed. Suddenly, he loses control of the vehicle and crashes head-on into an oncoming motorbike. The car then slams into a wall and enters a house. Members of the household can also be seen coming out after hearing the noise.

The biker is seen running towards the car, opening the driver's door and shouting at the boy.

Fortunately, the biker survived the crash, although his motorcycle was completely destroyed.

Reportedly, the accident occurred in a crowded area of ​​the city during school hours.

Response Of Family Members

Reportedly, when the nearby residents questioned the teenager’s parents and asked why they allowed the underage boy to drive the car, the mother allegedly responded, “Mera beta toh chalayega, jo kar sakte ho kar lo, which roughly translates to, "my son will drive the car, do whatever you can."

Police Action

A ruckus took place at the spot and the police was called. After the police arrived, the vehicle and the boy were taken to the police station. The police have now seized the vehicle and launched an investigation.

The boy's family reportedly belongs to an influential section of the city, which has further fueled public outrage.

