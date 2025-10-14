Pakistani Journalist Accuses Military Of Killing Protest Coverage, Says 'Indian Media Only Source Of Information' - VIDEO

Pakistani Journalist Accuses Military Of Killing Protest Coverage | X

Mumbai, October 14: A video has surfaced on social media in which Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir is raising serious questions over the press freedom in their country. The video shows that the journalist is admitting to the fact that Pakistani military has banned the Pakistani media from covering the protests and violence which is going on in the country for the past few days.

Hamid also reportedly praised the Indian media in the video and also said that they are dependent on the India media for the information about the protests and violence across Pakistan.

The video is shared on social media with the caption, "Senior Pakistani Journalist Hamid Mir admits that Pakistan media is banned (by Pakistan Army) from covering protests and violence in Pakistan over last few days. Says, Indian Media is the only source of information on protests and violence across Pakistan. Even a radical admits."

The video has hit the internet on October 14 and the video has since gone viral on social media. However, FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

Pakistan is witnessing large protests and violent clashes in several cities for the past few days. The video shows that Pakistani Army is suppressing the domestic coverage to control the narrative of the protest.

Who Is Hamid Mir?

Hamid Mir is reportedly a veteran journalist in Pakistan known for outspoken views and for facing censorship pressure. He hosts political talk shows and writes columns. Over his career, he has been banned multiple times and even survived assassination attempts. These attempts have made him a well-known figure in Pakistani journalism.

Pakistan's press freedom has been under strain for years. Journalists have often faced threats, censorship and pressure for the institutions, including military.