Pakistan Unrest Over Gaza: TLP Protesters, Police Clash; Several Dead, Cop Killed As Agitation Turns Violent; Dramatic Videos Of Arson Surface From Lahore

Pakistan Unrest | X

Lahore: The unrest in Pakistan is escalating with each passing day. At least one police officer and several protesters have been killed as supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) clashed with police in Lahore during an anti-Israel march on Monday. The protesters were marching in support of Palestinians.

The city has come to a standstill following violent clashes between police and workers of TLP, who were marching towards the capital, Islamabad.

Punjab Police launched a major crackdown on TLP protesters overnight in Muridke, which triggered violent clashes that left several demonstrators dead or injured. Security personnel used baton charges and fired tear gas as the Islamist group's march, led by party chief Saad Hussain Rizvi, continued from Lahore.

If claims circulating on social media are to be believed, over 100 people have been killed and thousands injured. One police officer was also killed in the violent clash. Punjab Police Chief Usman Anwar said protestors opened fire on authorities, killing the cop and injuring others. He did not confirm casualties among the protesters, but TLP said in a statement that many of its supporters were killed or injured.

Visuals showing Pakistan police and rangers open firing at protestors have surfaced.

Thick plumes of black smoke are billowing into the sky.

Reportedly, TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was also shot by Pakistani police in the clashes. He sustained several bullet injuries when authorities opened fire on protestors, according to TLP. He is reportedly in a critical condition.

Before Rizvi was reportedly shot, TLP shared a video of Rizvi on social media, where he can be heard urging security forces to stop firing and saying he was ready for talks. Gunfire could be heard in the background as Rizvi addressed supporters.